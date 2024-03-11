Son avoids murder rap but not prison time in 2020 fatal shooting of mother's boyfriend

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Loxahatchee man convicted in the 2020 fatal shooting of his mother's boyfriend to 15 years in prison, a sentence half of the maximum he could have received.

Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss handed down Christopher Nelson's sentence in the Oct. 12, 2020, death of Nicholas Shane McReynolds at the end of an emotional hearing on Thursday, March 7 at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

A jury in January found Nelson guilty of manslaughter, rejecting arguments by state prosecutors to convict him of second-degree murder the death of McReynolds, 44.

Prior to being arrested and charged, Nelson told investigators he shot McReynolds after being awakened by the sound of an argument in the home on 90th Street North and seeing his mother get pushed by McReynolds several times.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Nelson after determining that he was neither in fear for his or his mother's safety when he fired his weapon.

During Thursday's hearing, Assistant State Attorney Courtney Behar asked Weiss to sentence Nelson to 25 years in prison. Defense attorney Marc Shiner asked Weiss to downward-depart from the minimum guidelines and sentence Nelson to five years in prison and five years of probation. Nelson faced a maximum of 30 years.

Victim's brother, defendant's mother speak at sentencing hearing

Prior to issuing a ruling, Weiss listened to emotional testimony from both McReynolds' and Nelson's families, as well as a statement from Nelson himself. Nelson expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to McReynolds' family.

"I'm really not a bad person. I've been doing my best to get my life together since that day," Nelson, now 32, told the court. He said he wants to continue to try to work and help his mother with her cleaning business.

George McReynolds, Nicholas' oldest brother, told the court that he did not believe that Nelson's actions were justified. He assailed what he described as the character assassination of his brother during Nelson's trial.

"I didn't hear anything in that trial that leads me to believe that my brother's death was justified in any way," he said.

He expressed doubt that Nelson's apology was sincere.

"I don't know that there is a sentence that you could impose that would make me feel better," he told Weiss.

Nalinie Walker, Nelson's mother, told the court that she put herself and her son in danger by staying in a relationship with McReynolds, who she first met as a teen in the early 1990s. She described McReynolds as a "ticking time bomb" when he moved into her home.

She asked the judge to show mercy in sentencing her son.

"He's a kind person and there is no question about that for everybody who has ever came in contact with him," Walker said.

