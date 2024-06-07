Son apologized before stabbing mom in the chest, victim told Howell police prior to death

HOWELL - He said he was sorry. Then, he stabbed her.

That's what Loretta Parody told township police Officer Matthew Cherney when he found her lying on the floor of her foyer shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, suffering from what would be a fatal knife wound to the chest.

The "he'' Parody was referring to was her 24-year-old son, Robert.

As she lay on the floor bleeding, the 61-year-old victim told police "he'' kept coming into her bedroom, and she could hear ''him'' going up and down the stairs, according to a police affidavit.

"Loretta also said that 'he' said he was sorry and then stabbed her,'' Detective Joshua Rios of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office wrote in the affidavit of probable cause to arrest Robert Parody.

Cherney and other officers from the township police department were responding to a 911 call from another female resident of the home on Porter Road. On the 911 call, the dispatcher could hear the caller telling Robert to get out of the house before informing the dispatcher he left, and that she locked the door behind him, according to the affidavit. The caller, identified in the affidavit as "Witness 1,'' also told the dispatcher that she had the knife.

When Cherney arrived, he found Robert Parody outside. He asked him "Who's hurt?'' the affidavit said.

"My mom,'' Robert Parody responded.

"Is she alive?'' Cherney asked him, according to the document.

"No,'' Robert Parody replied.

But Loretta Parody was still alive when Cherney went inside, found her on the foyer floor and asked her what happened.

Robert Parody by then was handcuffed in the back of Cherney's patrol car.

Inside the house, Witness 1 confirmed that only she, the victim and Robert were in the house at the time of the stabbing. Witness 1 told police the knife was in the kitchen, where the victim brought it before walking into the foyer and collapsing on the floor, according to the affidavit.

The witness said she was awakened by the victim's screams for help and then saw the victim and Robert struggling over the knife, the affidavit said.

When she saw the victim bleeding, the witness said she called 911, told the victim to go downstairs and followed her down, with Robert behind them, the document said.

Downstairs, the victim brought the knife into the kitchen and then walked back to the foyer, where she collapsed, Witness 1 told police.

The witness said she told Robert to go outside, and then she locked him out of the house, the affidavit said.

Witness 1 also reported Robert had been "acting strangely earlier in the day,'' and that he has suffered with mental illness since sustaining a head injury in a dirt bike accident in 2015, the affidavit said.

The identity of Witness 1 was undisclosed in the affidavit.

Loretta Parody

Loretta Parody, who was a real estate agent at Century 21 in Brick, was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she succumbed to the stab wound at 4:44 a.m. Monday.

Robert Parody was taken to Howell police headquarters and was initially charged with aggravated assault, although the charge was upgraded to murder upon his mother's death.

A mental health screener from Monmouth Medical Center responded to evaluate the defendant and directed he be brought to a hospital for further evaluation, the affidavit said. Robert Parody was then taken to CentraState Medical Center in Freehold before he was lodged in the Monmouth County Jail.

The defendant faces a detention hearing today before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley to determine if he will remain in jail without bail to face trial on murder and weapons charges.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Howell man apologized to mom before fatally stabbing her, cops say