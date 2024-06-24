Son accused of killing his mother indicted for murder 17 years later

17 years after Dayton mother and business owner Patricia Peck was killed, her son has been formally charged.

According to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jeffrey Young, 59, of Dayton, was indicted on murder, felonious assault with serious physical harm, and tampering with evidence on Monday.

News Center 7′s Cheryl McHenry previously highlighted Peck’s case in Miami Valley Murder Mysteries in 2023.

Peck was reported missing on Feb. 24, 2007, after she didn’t show up to work at her hair salon.

“I had seen her on the Friday night before she went missing just for a few minutes. She told me she had plans with her son,” Ron Rohling, a close friend of Peck told McHenry during Miami Valley Murder Mysteries in 2023.

Nearly two weeks later, on March 8, 2007, Peck’s car was found in a parking lot of the now-Dayton Airport Hotel.

Inside the car was her body, covered with blankets and a towel, and stuffed on the rear seat floor, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Montgomery County Coroner determined that Peck died from strangulation.

The prosecutor’s office said Young was a suspect early in the investigation, according to Heck.

In 2023, the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit obtained new evidence, including DNA, and reopened the case.

Young was arrested on June 13 in the 300 block of W 3rd Street, according to jail records.

He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He will appear in court on Thursday, June 24.