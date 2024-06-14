Son accused of killing his mother charged for mother’s murder 17 years later; $1M bond set

A Dayton man is facing charges in the cold case murder of his mother 17 years after her death.

Jeffrey Young, 59, is facing initial charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Young was arrested on Thursday in connection to the death of his mother, Patricia Peck.

News Center 7 previously highlighted Peck’s case in Miami Valley Murder Mysteries in 2023.

Peck was last seen alive in February 2007.

“I had seen her on the Friday night before she went missing just for a few minutes. She told me she had plans with her son,” Ron Rohling, a close friend of Peck told McHenry during Miami Valley Murder Mysteries in 2023.

Nearly two weeks later, on March 8, 2007, someone spotted Peck’s car in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. Her body was found in the back seat.

Investigators told News Center 7 during the Miami Valley Murder Mystery that they found DNA evidence that could help lead them to Peck’s killer.

“A search warrant was obtained for Young’s DNA in August of 2023. A check of the DNA located on the pants and the DNA from Young had been tested against each other and found to match,” investigators noted in an affidavit and statement of facts filed on Friday.

Police interviewed Young on Thursday. During that interview, he allegedly admitted that Peck had gone into his apartment on the night of February 24, 2007, “which he had never admitted before.”

On Friday, Dayton Police said this is still an ongoing investigation and could not release certain details at this time.

Young’s bond has been set at $1 million. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is currently scheduled to appear in court on June 24.