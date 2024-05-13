Son accused of killing father during argument over ride facing murder charges
A Kettering man is accused of killing his father because he wouldn’t give him a ride in his car.
Kettering police arrested 37-year-old Justin August after a 911 call brought them to the 2700 block of Haig Avenue.
August is now being held in jail on four felony charges, including murder.
