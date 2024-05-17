Son accused of killing father during argument indicted on charges

A 36-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his father in Kettering last week is now facing formal charges.

Justin August was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering police and medics were called to a home in the 2700 block of Haig Avenue for reports of a shooting on May 10.

A 911 caller told police that a son had shot his father inside the home.

When they got to the scene, police found Leo August, 67, dead inside the home.

Police previously told News Center 7 that the shooting appeared to have happened after a brief argument over a car ride between the father and son.

“The way I understand it, it was a misunderstanding that the son wanted to go somewhere and the father wouldn’t take him to that place,” Det. Vince Mason said.

August was arrested after the shooting. He’s currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

His next court appearance is currently scheduled to take place next week.