Son accused of fatally shooting mother in the head inside Queens home: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally shooting his mother in the head inside her home in Queens Friday night, according to authorities.

Dashawn Coggins, 36, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Saturday in connection to the incident.

Officers discovered a 61-year-old woman, identified as Natalie Coggins, at around 9:24 p.m. unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head, authorities report. First responders later declared Coggins dead at the home located on 121st Ave.

