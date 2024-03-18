'Something Wrong Here': Nancy Pelosi Gives Voters Frightening Trump Reality Check

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned voters of the stark choice ahead now that Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for president, setting up a rematch against President Joe Biden.

“We just have to win this election because he’s even predicting a ‘bloodbath,’” the former House speaker said on CNN on Sunday. “What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath?”

Trump on Saturday warned of a “bloodbath” if he loses the election in November, an especially ominous prediction given the violence carried out by his supporters after he lost the 2020 election.

“There’s something wrong here,” Pelosi said. “How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn’t what our country is about? Praising Hitler, praising the Russians.”

John Kelly, who served as White House chief of staff under Trump, last week recalled Trump insisting that Hitler “did some good things,” and Trump has publicly expressed admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Pelosi urged voters to weigh these and other outrageous comments, promises and actions from Trump as they consider their votes.

“You wouldn’t even allow him in your house, much less in the White House,” she said.

See the full interview below: