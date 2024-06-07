‘We need something that works’: Activists call for more resources for gun violence prevention

State Rep. Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing) addresses a gun violence prevention rally on the Michigan Capitol steps, June 6, 2024 | Lucy Valeski

Gun reform advocates gathered around the steps of Michigan’s Capitol Thursday, calling for more policy and community resources surrounding firearms in the state. Speakers at the rally addressed a need for collaboration between local activists and legislators while creating policy for gun reform.

“It’s the lack of community violence intervention and sensible regulation that fueled the cycle of gun violence,” said Maya Manuel. “We urgently need increased funding for our community violence intervention. I understand that grasping the importance of this funding can be challenging, especially for those from communities less frequently struck by these tragedies.”

Manuel, a local gun reform advocate, and Charlotte Plotzke organized the rally. Both are recent graduates of Michigan State University. Plotzke said the rally was intended to bring awareness to community violence, including a recent deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting in Lansing.

Michigan passed a slew of laws restricting gun access in 2023 following a shooting on Michigan State University’s campus that left three students dead and several injured. The new rules went into effect in February.

One of the new laws requires “safe storage” of firearms to prevent accidental deaths or injuries. Another makes background checks and license possession mandatory for all gun sales, including rifles. Individuals charged with misdemeanors related to domestic violence were also put on an eight-year probation of possessing, purchasing or distributing guns after completing their sentence. Finally, people who pose a risk to themselves or others could potentially have their guns confiscated at the request of a professional or a close member of the family under an extreme risk protection order, or “red flag” law.

But advocates for gun reform want more funding for community organizations that prevent violence and more policy that will help educate on gun safety.

“We’re so grateful for the new bills that we passed last year,” Manuel said. “Let me remind you that it took years to get sensible gun legislation passed. … It was a battle to get done. It was a battle to get the votes and I do not want that to continue as we tried to push for more safety legislation.”

Manuel highlighted two bills, HB 5450 and 5451, currently making their way through the House that would require schools to distribute information to parents about safe storage of gun laws. She said this would bring awareness to the passed gun laws and make them more effective.

State Rep. Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing) spoke during the rally about how they prioritize listening to community activists, including Manuel, when trying to address gun violence in the state Capitol.

“This community knows what it wants, but it also knows what it needs, because we’re tired of counting gunshots,” Dievendorf said. “More than that we’re tired of the loss, and we need something that works.”

They also touched on the importance of inclusive gun legislation that did not perpetuate inequities and kept residents throughout the state safe.

“We can’t pick and choose who we care about, whether it’s a community or a neighbor,” Dievendorf said.

Maya Manuel, a gun violence prevention activist in Lansing, speaks at a rally on the Michigan State Capitol steps, June 6, 2024 | Lucy Valeski

Michiganders hold signs and listen to Pamela Pugh speak at a gun violence prevention rally on the Michigan State Capitol steps, June 6, 2024 | Lucy Valeski

Barry Randolph, a pastor and community activist from Detroit, speaks during a gun violence prevention rally on the Michigan State Capitol steps, June 6, 2024. | Lucy Valeski

Trini Pehlivanoglu, a member of the Lansing City Council, speaks at a gun violence prevention rally on the Michigan State Capitol steps, June 6, 2024. | Lucy Valeski

Rally against gun violence at the Michigan Capitol, June 6, 2024 | Courtesy photo

Emma Kaiser, a high school student and board member of No Future Without Today, speaks during a gun violence prevention rally on the Michigan State Capitol steps, June 6, 2024 | Lucy Valeski

Rally against gun violence at the Michigan Capitol, June 6, 2024 | Courtesy photo

Pamela Pugh, president of the state board of education, speaks at a gun violence prevention rally on the Michigan State Capitol steps, June 6, 2024 | Lucy Valeski

Jonathan Gold, the Michigan chapter’s president of Giffords Gun Owners for Safety, addresses a gun violence prevention rally on the Michigan State Capitol steps, June 6, 2024. | Lucy Valeski

Rally against gun violence at the Michigan Capitol, June 6, 2024 | Courtesy photo

Jonathan Gold, president of Michigan’s arm of Giffords Gun Owners for Gun Safety, also asked the legislature to pass rules prohibiting guns in polling places. He spoke further on the necessity of legislation that makes guns more safe.

“The state of Michigan saw a problem and it stood up after four decades of nothing,” Gold said. “People want to blame politicians for things not getting done. Our Legislature, once gun-sense candidates were elected to the majority, stood up and made a difference.”

Emma Kaiser also spoke during the rally. She is a Michigan high school senior on the board of No Future Without Today and spoke about her fear of gun violence in school, as well as the importance of gun reform legislation.

“I’m asking each and every one of you for your help,” Kaiser said. “Take the time to educate yourself and others on gun legislation, safety laws and more specific ideations, such as universal background checks and red flag laws.”

Pamela Pugh, the president of the state board of education, spoke during the rally about how gun violence disproportionately impacts Black Michiganders. Additionally, she spoke about how the board of education has advocated for more funding for mental health and safety measures in schools in the state budget.

“We also must have elected officials who support equitable investment in our school systems, our neighborhoods and adequate provisions for mental health and social and emotional support,” Pugh said.

Pugh is running for the Democratic nomination for the open 8th Congressional District alongside state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-Bay City) and Matt Collier. On the GOP side, Mary Draves, Anthony Hudson and Paul Junge are running on Aug. 6.

Manuel also spoke about a lack of resources, including mental health support, in local school districts as a root source of gun violence.

“We have to dismantle this pipeline to ensure that all students have the opportunity to thrive in a safe and supportive learning environment,” Manuel said. “It’s not just about the lack of counselors, it’s about investing in the future of Lansing.”

Trini Pehlivanoglu, a member of the Lansing City Council, spoke about the importance of local support for violence prevention. She highlighted the newly created Office of Neighborhood Safety in Lansing that will help connect local advocacy organizations.

“Recently, more than ever, I have seen so many partnerships being forged between government and grassroots organizations to help solution and help reduce gun violence,” Pehlivanoglu said. “This is absolutely a time that we need all hands on deck, everyone from policymakers to neighborhood volunteers.”

One of the final speakers was Barry Randolph, a community activist and pastor in Detroit. He spoke about the importance of community engagement and cooperation in working towards ending gun violence, especially amongst young people.

“The mission to save our children’s lives is the most important thing we should be working on,” Randolph said. “We can eradicate gun violence, this is a man made problem and we can eradicate it if we stand united and do something about it.”

