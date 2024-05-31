Something old, something new for Mitchell's Palace City Brewing location

May 31—MITCHELL — The Palace City will soon have a brewery of its own.

After two years of teases and decades of hopes that Mitchell would develop its own local brewery, Palace City Brewing Company will hop into that void later this year. The local ownership group of Doug Beck, Brett Farnham, Tim Bottum and Kyle Claussen has developed the business since 2022 and the brewery hopes to have construction finished by August and be open to the public later in the fall.

When the 227 W. Railroad Ave. facility opens, it will be the conclusion of a two-year renovation of a 110-year-old brick building that once was a warehouse for fruit to be distributed around the Mitchell region. Included in the renovation is a first-floor tap room that will include the brewing operations, a second-floor event facility, and a two-story outdoor deck and patio area. All together, the facility hopes to bring something completely new to downtown Mitchell.

"We've all grown up here and lived here and been successful," said Farnham, a Mitchell dentist. "We've lost so many places in town, and this is going to be a place that will be family friendly, dog friendly. ... We will have this outdoor space and once this south end of downtown gets changed, I think this will be a place where people will want to spend a gorgeous night in Mitchell."

The emphasis will be on a location and a building unique to Mitchell and a place that will be friendly to families, along with locals and visitors.

Once it opens, the plan is for the brewery to have many of its 20 tap lines, emphasizing local creations that will run the gamut for style and taste, along with non-alcoholic options. The brewery won't have a kitchen of its own upon its opening, but intends to partner with local businesses to offer snacks and pizzas.

"We want it to be as welcoming a place as we can, with our community in mind," Beck said.

The brewery was a long-held idea for the owners, with Beck and Farnham being passionate about homebrewing and feeling that Mitchell could make a local brewery work. In 2022, they became more serious about starting a business and when they looked for the name Palace City Brewing Company for a potential website, it was already snatched up. It turned out that Bottum and Claussen, both attorneys in Mitchell, were also interested in starting a brewery and had bought those domain names two-plus years earlier with an eye toward contract brewing a local line of beers.

"It turned out that Tim and Kyle had intentions with the same name, so we visited with them and that's how we got on the same page," Farnham said of the name. "We're kind of known as the Palace City, so it's something that is recognizable, even to people from out of town."

Soon, the four locals decided to join forces with the Palace City name and found a local building, and they approached Jason Greenway about becoming Palace City's lead brewer.

With the venture coming together, it led to the discovery of the Railroad Avenue warehouse building, which hadn't been used for anything other than storage for decades. The mix of exposed wood and brick in the walls and ceilings pointed to the building having some potential but once they worked with architects from DesignArc, which recently opened a Mitchell office, ideas for an expanded outdoor spaces came alive.

Greenway said the brewery design drew some inspiration from a nearly identical building in Burlington, Vermont and the Drekker Brewing location in Fargo, North Dakota, which started in a converted locomotive repair building from a former railroad facility.

The brick building dates back to the mid-1910s, around the start of World War I, based on the type of elevator in the building and through looking at historical fire insurance maps of the city. The basement of the building, where Palace City Brewing will house its kegs and parts of the brewing system, already had sectioned-off storage rooms and keeps a cool temperature year-round.

Not every original charming quirk about the building will make it to opening day. The 100-year-old industrial elevator in the center of the building failed earlier this year, requiring the owners to replace it with something modern, and the second floor's original wood floors couldn't be refinished and have been replaced with new wood. However, the exterior of the building will be repainted, with some of the paint being restored to its original status, balancing billboarding the new brewery and honoring the history of the building.

The renovation and improvements of the site were also delayed as the brewery and its next-door neighbor, the BNSF Railway, worked out right-of-way issues to make sure both parties had access to their locations. The building is about 10 feet from a defunct set of railroad ties and about 50 feet from the active rail line. A small white brick building between The Depot and the brewery was torn down to make room for the brewery's extended patio area and for brewery parking.

"We will probably have bean bags and other games for people to enjoy and it will be a little bit like artificial turf we will put down, fire pits," Farnham said. "It will just be a comfortable space, I think, for people to enjoy."

Greenway and Beck said maybe the brewery could have opened sooner, especially if it was a different location. But the building, they said, is a major part of what the brewery hopes to show off and they think the extra time and care into the building's upgrades and details will be worth it when the first glass is poured.

"Some places will have better beer than others and we certainly want to be one of those places," Greenway said. "But the location and the atmosphere matters a lot. We think it adds value to what we're doing."

Coupled with other improvement projects in the downtown district, notably the

outdoor city streetscape renovation planned in front of the neighboring Depot Pub and Grill,

Palace City Brewing hopes to capitalize on the momentum for Mitchell that can be created downtown.

Greenway, a Mitchell High School graduate himself who returned to the community a few years ago, is keenly aware of the criticisms often floated by residents about how Mitchell "doesn't have enough things to do."

"We hope it adds to life in Mitchell," Greenway said. "There are other businesses in Mitchell that are making an investment into the community as well. When people talk about something to do, I think we're helping fill that hole."