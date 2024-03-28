Get out and do something this Easter weekend in central Ohio, March 28-April 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Fall Out Boy at the Schottenstein Center to Eggs, Paws and Claws at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, here are things to see and do this Easter weekend in central Ohio.
Fury vs. Valkyries
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday
The Columbus Fury face the Orlando Valkyries.
Fall Out Boy | So Much For (2our) Dust
Schottenstein Center at 6:30 p.m. on Friday
The multi-platinum selling rock band’s worldwide “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour is continuing with So Much For (2our) Dust, a more than 20 date run across the United States.
Eggs, Paws and Claws
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Friday and Saturday
Hop on over for the two-day “Eggs, Paws and Claws” event that will feature photos with the Easter Bunny, Eggbert and Shelley’s Rolling Shell-ebration, the Egg-Splore-N-Find, and more.
AMC Theatres’ Halfway to Halloween
AMC Easton Town Center 30 from Friday through Tuesday
Say hello to horror with Blumhouse’s Halfway to Halloween series. Watch a different genre-defining classic and receive a mystery gift with purchase.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday
The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Monday
The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Colorado Avalanche.
Buddy Guy | Damn Right Farewell Tour
Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday
At age 86, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues.
‘The Prom’
Short North Stage beginning through April 7
‘The Prom’ follows a group of Broadway actors who travel to a conservative town to support an LGBTQ+ teen’s fight to attend her high school prom with her girlfriend.
