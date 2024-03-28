Get out and do something this Easter weekend in central Ohio, March 28-April 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Fall Out Boy at the Schottenstein Center to Eggs, Paws and Claws at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, here are things to see and do this Easter weekend in central Ohio.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Columbus Fury face the Orlando Valkyries.

Schottenstein Center at 6:30 p.m. on Friday

The multi-platinum selling rock band’s worldwide “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour is continuing with So Much For (2our) Dust, a more than 20 date run across the United States.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Friday and Saturday

Hop on over for the two-day “Eggs, Paws and Claws” event that will feature photos with the Easter Bunny, Eggbert and Shelley’s Rolling Shell-ebration, the Egg-Splore-N-Find, and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

AMC Easton Town Center 30 from Friday through Tuesday

Say hello to horror with Blumhouse’s Halfway to Halloween series. Watch a different genre-defining classic and receive a mystery gift with purchase.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Monday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Colorado Avalanche.

Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday

At age 86, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues.

Short North Stage beginning through April 7

‘The Prom’ follows a group of Broadway actors who travel to a conservative town to support an LGBTQ+ teen’s fight to attend her high school prom with her girlfriend.

‘The Prom’ follows a group of Broadway actors who travel to a conservative town to support an LGBTQ+ teen’s fight to attend her high school prom. (Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

From the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s two-day celebration to grand-scale egg hunts and Easter Bunny meet and greets, central Ohio communities are rounding out their Easter celebrations this weekend.

Interactive panels, art workshops, donation drives and more are popping up across central Ohio this March in celebration of Women’s History Month.

From the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at the Schottenstein Center to Olivia Rodrigo and Bruce Springsteen at Nationwide Arena, more than two dozen top artists and shows are performing in central Ohio this spring.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.