‘Something you don’t see everyday’: Gushing fire hydrant hoists car into air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Powerful water coming from a fire hydrant was strong enough to hoist an entire car into the air in southern California on Saturday.

A video posted by Orange County Fire Authority on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the bizarre event as the rear end of the vehicle is suspended in the air.

According to fire crews, they were responding to a crash in Lake Forest when they discovered the car lifted due to the pressure of the water.

Thankfully, the occupants inside the vehicle were able to get out of the car without assistance from firefighters. They were later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We’re going to chalk this up as something you don’t see everyday,” the department wrote in their post.

Crews said they were able to eventually reduce the flow of water and lower the vehicle.

