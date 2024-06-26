Somerville YMCA adding preschool classrooms thanks to federal funding

SOMERVILLE – U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-District 7, has presented the Somerville YMCA with a $3.7 million check in federal funds to build six preschool classrooms.

Kean presented the check to Somerville YMCA President/CEO David Carcieri on June 24 for the classrooms which each will fit up to 15 students.

The Y will work with local school districts and make sure the classrooms meet New Jersey Department of Education Preschool Standards.

“It is crucial to have affordable, accessible, and quality childcare and early education in New Jersey,” said Kean. “Early education results in better outcomes for our children, and that without accessible early education, parents’ capabilities to provide for their families are constrained.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. presents a check to the Somerville YMCA.

Carcieri was grateful for this money as he hopes the Y can play a major role in Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to bring universal preschool to New Jersey.

"Quality preschool programs can change the educational trajectory of young children and influence lifetime achievement and well-being," said Carcieri, “This mixed delivery partnership will be critical to the success of universal access to preschool.”

Kean was joined at the ceremony by Somerville Borough Council members Theresa Bonner, Glen Denys, and Gina Stravic, and Somerset County Commissioner Deputy Director Sara Sooy.

The funding was part of the $24 million that Kean was able to obtain from the U.S. House of Representatives Community Funding Project for District

Under the funding process, Congresspeople solicit proposals for grants from residents, local governments, organizations, and businesses of their district.

They then determine which projects they would like to fund and submit those to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration.

For fiscal year of 2024, Kean secured funding for 13 projects throughout the district including $4 million to restore Camp Cromwell in Bridgewater and $2.275 million for a new borough hall in Raritan Borough.

Kean is up for reelection this November and will be challenged by Democratic nominee Sue Altman.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerville YMCA adding preschool classrooms thanks to federal funding