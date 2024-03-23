Somerville Police looking for vehicle in theft investigation

SOMERVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Somerville Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a car believed to be involved in a theft Thursday night.

Sgt. Aaron Anderson with SPD said the department is looking for a car that was involved in a theft that happened Thursday night. Anderson said the vehicle is believed to be a blue or grey Volkswagen.

The car is described as missing its driver-side tail light and is possibly missing a tag.

Somerville Police said anyone with any information on the vehicle should contact the Morgan County 911 center or call Sgt. Aaron Anderson at the Somerville Police Department at 256-778-8282.

The department says all tips will be kept strictly confidential.

