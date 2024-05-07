Somerville man charged with trafficking fentanyl

May 7—A Somerville man was arrested during a traffic stop early Tuesday and charged with trafficking fentanyl, according to the Priceville Police Department.

Antwuan Devonta Alexander, 28, was booked into Morgan County Jail on the trafficking charge, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and held in lieu of a $700,300 bond, jail records show.

Priceville police said they stopped Alexander's vehicle during a routine neighborhood patrol near East Upper River Road and Olde Dogwood Trail for a minor traffic violation at around 4:30 a.m.

Court records show Alexander was charged with trafficking meth and trafficking fentanyl last year in Madison County. Those charges are currently pending consideration by a Madison County grand jury.

