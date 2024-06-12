Somerville man charged with stealing, crashing construction vehicle

SOMERVILLE – A borough man has been charged with stealing a construction vehicle from downtown Somerville last week, then allegedly fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, crashing into two vehicles and a building before being arrested in Bridgewater.Amr A. Khodeer, 24, has been charged with stealing the vehicle from Union Street, a short roadway that goes from a borough parking lot to Main Street by Alfonso's, a little after 2 p.m. on June 4, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Khodeer is also facing several motor vehicle offenses, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving on the revoked list, disregard of a stop light and multiple counts each of reckless driving, leaving scene of an accident and failing to report an accident, according to court records.

The prosecutor said the investigation is continuing.

At about 2:15 p.m June 4, Khodeer was seen in the area of Union Street, the prosecutor said.

A short time later, a construction vehicle was stolen and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck two vehicles and a structure in Bridgewater before becoming disabled in the area of Promenade Boulevard, McDonald said.

More: Future uncertain for Somerville businesses, residents after Main Street fire

The driver, later identified as Khodeer, fled on foot and was apprehended by Bridgewater Police officers.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit by Khodeer was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Khodeer was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Bridgewater Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Khodeer was charged with third-degree theft of a motor vehicle and served with numerous motor vehicle summonses. Khodeer was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

McDonald thanked members of the Somerville Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.

The theft of the construction vehicle happened in the same timeframe as Somerville police and firefighters were responding to a fire at a Main Street restaurant.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerville NJ man charged with stealing, crashing construction vehicle