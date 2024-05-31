Somerville man accused of fleeing holiday checkpoint

May 31—A Somerville man spent three days in jail after he allegedly fled from a Morgan County Sheriff's Office safety checkpoint late Sunday evening.

Fred Walton Carter, 55, had active warrants for third-degree theft and possessing a forged instrument when he approached deputies in his Ford F-150 at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a deputy's affidavit.

Carter drove up to the checkpoint at a steady, slow speed before he accelerated away and ignored commands to stop, according to the affidavit. Deputies then chased Carter westbound on East Upper River Road until he pulled into the parking lot of a local business and put his truck in park.

"All deputies drew their firearms and stayed at the low-ready position," the affidavit reads. "Commands were then given for the driver to exit the truck and face away from deputies; the driver complied and did as ordered."

Carter and his female passenger were detained and brought to the rear of the truck while deputies ran their information through dispatch, according to the affidavit. Carter's name was flagged as having active felony warrants.

Court records show Carter allegedly cosigned the back of a check made payable to another man for $8,600 and deposited it into his Redstone Federal Credit Union account in April 2023.

Carter "completed an ATM withdrawal immediately after depositing the check, as well as several Cash App transfers," according to a Decatur police detective's affidavit. "The check was later returned as having been a forgery."

Carter allegedly told a RFCU representative that he would pay the money back within a week; however, according to the affidavit, he instead abandoned the account with an "excessive negative balance."

Carter was ultimately charged with stealing $725.57 and third-degree possessing a forged instrument, both Class D felonies. Court records show the arrest warrants were served after he was booked into the Morgan County Jail at around 3 a.m. Monday.

When deputies asked Carter why he ran from the checkpoint, he told them he was aware of his warrants "but made a stupid decision," according to the affidavit. His passenger was allowed to drive his truck from the scene as Carter was transported to jail.

Carter was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempt to elude with a total bond of $2,300, according to court records. Jail records show he was released Wednesday evening.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.