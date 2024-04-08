Somerville Court Fire 70% contained as officials look to heavy rainfall to quench wildfire

The Somerville Court Fire that ravaged nearly 50 acres of land Thursday is now 70% contained, according to forestry service personnel.

Joe Zwierzchowski, spokesman for the Florida Forest Service's Blackwater Forestry Center, told the News Journal Monday that officials have contained 70% of the wildfire and have confirmed it was roughly 46 acres.

"Our guys and girls did a lot of good work (over the weekend), and there's very strong lines in there right now," Zwierzchowski said. "At this point, we're sending people out there just to see if there's any lingering hotspots, anything that might be smoldering and could potentially threaten those lines."

The National Weather Service in Mobile is forecasting thunderstorms to move in Wednesday night and are predicting nearly 4 inches of rainfall.

"If we get the rain they're predicting, we should be out of the woods," Zwierzchowski said.

Zwierzchowski says that they're looking ahead to the storms and rainfall later in the week to further quench what's remaining of the fire.

The Somerville Court Fire began Thursday and led to the closure of multiple roads, including the well-traveled Gulf Beach Highway, and the evacuation of multiple neighborhoods.

A Forest Service news release said wildland firefighters and Escambia County Fire Rescue were able to save over 200 homes from the fire, with 15 homes suffering "varying degrees of damage." One home was "heavily damaged," according to the release.

Units from the Navy, Pensacola and Gulf Beach fire departments assisted ECFR and the Forest Service, and the Escambia County Sheriff's Office aided in the area's evacuation efforts by setting up at Liberty Church on Blue Angel Parkway.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola wildfire near Somerville Court 70% contained