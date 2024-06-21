Somersworth seeks developer for old Breton's Cleaners site, after debate

SOMERSWORTH — After some contentious discussion, the City Council agreed to seek proposals for the development of the former Breton's Cleaners property. But it won't be offered for $1 as originally suggested.

The city has done remediation on the property due to contamination from the former business at 1 Winter St., along the banks of the Salmon Falls River, just off the bridge connecting the city with Berwick, Maine.

Breton's Cleaners closed almost 20 years ago, and the building was demolished by the city in 2017. The city first put the parcel out to bid in 2021 after it underwent environmental contamination remediation in 2018, through a Brownfield grant.

1 Winter St. in Somersworth, once the site of Breton Cleaners, has been vacant for some time.

The council had previously heard City Manager Robert Belmore's plan to solicit requests for proposals (RFP) to develop the long-vacant site.

"We are looking at a two- to three-story building, with two to 12 housing units and accessible commercial business on the first floor," said Belmore at their workshop meeting on June 5. "We understand the dimensional restraints of the site with this property so we can work with the developer on waivers needed from city boards."

Belmore this week gained approval from the council to prepare an RFP to seek developers for the property, but councilors decided not to limit it to offers of $1 in exchange for completing development within three years. Councilors also removed a clause stating the city would support the developer through the land use board processes.

More: Somersworth City Manager Robert Belmore to retire in 2025

A 79E tax credit offer will remain in place, but not before councilors debated the issue.

Councilor Paul Goodwin talked about a community revitalization tax incentive, one that would give the chosen developer seven years of a tax freeze, at the assessed value of a vacant lot, beginning after he develops his project.

"Currently the city is getting no tax value for that property," said Goodwin.

Councilor Ken Vincent and others were opposed to that tax break. Vincent said he'd rather see the city make it a "parking lot."

"This proposal is garbage on a piece of paper," said Vincent. "We are going to pay to monitor the wells for 30 years? What will that cost? We are going to maintain the wall; what will that cost? We will give seven years of tax incentive, for $1. I will offer two cents and develop it myself. Where are we going with this? The city will never make a dime on this property."

Councilor Robet Gibson also questioned the terms.

"I don't agree with this," he said. "We are going to get zero tax benefit from this property for seven years."

Goodwin tried to point out the city is not only getting no taxes now from the property but is also already paying to monitor the wells and to maintain the wall.

"That wall is a retaining wall for Winter Street," said Goodwin. "If it fails, Winter Street will collapse. It is not fair to put that burden, (maintaining the wall) on the developer."

Councilor Crystal Paradis Catanzaro supported the proposal.

"We have given this type of tax relief to other property developers," she said. "The last RFP we sent out for this property received no responses. I support this last-ditch effort to get this property into taxable territory."

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth seeks developer for old Breton's Cleaners site