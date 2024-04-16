Somersworth pays $100,000 to 23 city and school employees: Here's list of all salaries

SOMERSWORTH — A look at the city employee salaries and Somersworth school employee salaries for 2023 shows 17 city and six school district employees whose salaries topped $100,000.

City Manager Bob Belmore topped the city side list of highest paid employees in 2023 at $153,365.

Searchable database: Salaries for all Somersworth school employees in calendar year 2023

Searchable database: Salaries for all Somersworth city employees in 2023

The remainder of the top five highest paid on the city side are Colton Deschenes, patrol sergeant, $142,659; Scott Smith. director of finance and administration, $130,659; Thomas Geary, patrol sergeant, $126,576; and Anthony DeFrancesco Jr., investigations sergeant $124,238.66. Timothy McLin, police chief, $117,266.35, was sixth. Typically overtime time pay accounts for some police personnel earning more than the police chief.

Somersworth City Hall.

Michelle Mears, director of planning and community development, $100,587; is only woman on the city side who earned more than $100,000.

The top two school salaries in Somersworth in 2023 were two top school officials who are no longer in the district. Lori Lane, former superintendent, was paid $172,556. Dana Hilliard, former director of school operations, was second at $152,632.

The reminder of the top five highest paid school employees are Katie Krauss, business administrator, $120,934; Christopher Tebo, Somersworth High School principal, $108,459, and Katelyn Carrington, director of Career Technical Center, $102,860.

Lane was replaced by interim Superintendent Lou Goscinski, who will vacate the position at the end of the current school year. John Shea has been named the next superintendent.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth NH city and school salaries: Wages for all employees