HEMPFIELD TWP. — A Somerset Township man hit the hand of a lifetime – twice – at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, raking in two jackpots totaling more than $621,000.

On May 20, Stephen Mcrae pulled a Royal Flush to win a $240,991 progressive jackpot playing Texas Hold ‘Em. Mcrae also hit a $380,065 jackpot with a Royal Flush in January.

In May, Mcrae’s hole cards were the 10 and Jack of Spades and then flopped the Ace, King and Queen of Spades. In January, Mcrae was dealt a 10 and Jack of Hearts to go with the Ace, King and Queen of Hearts.

“Mr. Mcrae will be remembered for a long time around here,” said Live Casino Pittsburgh's general manager Sean Sullivan. "Royal flushes are so rare. To hit two in a matter of months was truly an exciting moment for all of us, and we couldn’t be happier for him.”

Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a gaming and entertainment destination in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset man wins Live! Casino Pittsburgh jackpot twice