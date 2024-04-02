Somerset man charged with two counts of vehicular homicide from a 2023 crash

SOMERSET — A 22-year-old Somerset man has been charged by state police with causing the death of a young couple during a head-on collision along South Edgewood Avenue on the evening of Aug. 12.

Braxton Judy was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of two counts each of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle, felonies, involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor, and one count of reckless driving, disregarding a traffic lane, failure to keep right and failure to use safety belt for both driver and front seat occupant, summaries.

According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Trooper David Waldschmidt, Rachel Maldonado, 20, and T.M., the 17-year-old driver, both wearing seatbelts, died at the scene of the accident, where the pickup driven by Judy with a male passenger hit their car at South Edgewood south of Center Avenue in Somerset Township.

When Waldschmidt got to the scene of the accident a minute after the accident was reported, he saw the truck on its roof partially on top of the car. The truck's airbags had deployed. There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the truck, the trooper wrote.

Other: Somerset tow truck operator killed on turnpike

The engine block of the car was pushed into the front seating area, according to the report. There were some airbags deployed and the seat belts were in the retracted locked position, according to the affidavit.

The trooper reported he observed signs such as broken glass, vehicle debris and gouges in the asphalt that indicated where the crash happened.

Within 30 minutes after the accident, Waldschmidt spoke with Judy who said he was traveling approximately 55-60 mph before the crash. He said he entered the right curve in the roadway and the couple's car was in his lane so he applied the brakes and lost control of his truck, striking their vehicle.

Judy was not charged with drunken driving because he did not have a blood-alcohol level at or above the legal limit of 0.08%. His BAC was 0.026%, according to the affidavit.

How: Davidsville man dies from injuries suffered in two-vehicle crash

Through the crash reconstruction conducted by a state police collision analysis and reconstruction specialist team, report stated, "Judy entered the northbound lane heading southbound, meeting the Sonic, operated by T.M. head-on, resulting in the crash."

The posted speed limit for South Edgewood southbound was 35 mph in the area of the crash. Northbound travel was subject to 45 mph speed limit at the time of the crash, the trooper wrote.

At the time of the crash, according to Event Data Recorder (EDR) files, commonly known as an onboard computer, from both vehicles, the truck was operating at 91 mph before slowing to 65-70 mph and braking one second before the crash. The car was moving 18-19 mph and the driver braked about 1/2 second prior to the crash, state police said.

"The collision occurred entirely in the northbound travel lane. The Silverado was heading south in the northbound travel lane at the time of the impact," according to the affidavit. Weather conditions did not contribute to this crash, state police said.

More: California man arrested for attempted murder at Somerset County hotel

The Somerset County Coroner's Office investigation included an autopsy on Maldonado and T.M. It was determined blunt force trauma to the head, neck, trunk and extremities sustained from this crash was the cause of their death.

Judy's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled on April 16 before Somerset District Judge Scott Walker, who arraigned Judy and placed him in jail on an unsecured $100,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset man faces two counts of vehicular homicide from 2023 crash