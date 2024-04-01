Somerset County's Big Savage Tunnel opened for the 2024 season

MEYERSDALE ― The Big Savage Tunnel on the Great Allegheny Passage opened for the season on March 28.

The 3,291-foot Big Savage Tunnel, nine miles south of Meyersdale, was built in 1912, by the Western Maryland Railway. The rail line was abandoned in 1975 and the tunnel deteriorated. In the late 1990s, the Great Allegheny Passage Conservancy started restoration work, which included extensive rock-bolting of the original liner and installation of a new liner with a drainage system to minimize the freeze/thaw conditions that damaged the tunnel in the past.

Somerset County Commissioners Brian Fochtman and Irv Kimmel assist Bryan Perry, executive director of Greater Allegheny Passage Conservancy, open one portion of the Big Savage Tunnel, while trail maintenance workers, Daryl Ream and Joe Verne guide the team as community cyclists anxiously await the opening.

It was opened in 2003, and fitted with custom arched portal doors and a lighting system. The eastern portal opens to an expansive overlook with benches and a picnic area.

The GAP runs from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C. The tunnel is open daily, dawn to dusk, from around April 1 to about Nov. 30. It is closed during the winter months to protect its inner concrete liner from damage – and travelers from falling debris.

