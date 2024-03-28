Somerset County primary should be a quiet one

SOMERSET ― The 2024 primary election will be a quiet one for Somerset County. The only local race is chairman of the Somerset County Republican Committee. Guy Berkebile is the only candidate.

The primary will occur on April 23. The last day to register to vote is April 8. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is April 16. The general election will occur on Nov. 5.

Candidates running for office in Pennsylvania include:

Representative in the General Assembly69th Legislative DistrictRepublican: Carl Walker Metzgar71st Legislative DistrictRepublican: Jim Rigby72nd Legislative DistrictDemocrat: Frank BurnsRepublican: Amy Bradley

14th Congressional DistrictRepresentative in CongressDemocrat: Ken Bach, Chris DziadosRepublican: Guy Reschenthaler

13th Congressional DistrictRepresentative in CongressDemocrat: Beth FarnhamRepublican: John Joyce

Current U.S. SenateBob Casey Jr., Democrat, until 2025, and John Fetterman, Democrat, term runs until Jan. 3, 2029.

The General election for U.S. Senate is incumbent Democrat: Bob Casey Jr.

Republican: David McCormick

State TreasurerDemocrat: Erin McClelland, Ryan BizzarroRepublican: Stacy Garrity

Attorney GeneralDemocrat: Eugene DePasquale, Joe Khan, Jack Stollsteimer, Keir Bradford-Grey, Jared SolomonRepublican: Craig Williams, Dave Sunday

Auditor GeneralDemocrat: Mark Pinsley, Malcolm KenyattaRepublican: Tim DefoorInformation can be found at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/ElectionInfo/FooterLinkReport.aspx?ID=1280.

