Somerset County has named new superintendent of schools. Get to know all about her.

Somerset Count Public Schools has named its next superintendent as Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell.

Following an extensive national search, the Somerset County Board of Education has shared its decision to select Tasker-Mitchell as the next superintendent of Somerset County Public Schools.

Tasker-Mitchell was chosen over fellow finalist Brian Curtis.

In the end, Tasker-Mitchell emerged as the most qualified candidate to assume the role of superintendent. Subject to formal appointment and approval of a contract, she will succeed Dr. John Gaddis, who served as S\superintendent from 2013 to 2024, upon his retirement on June 30, said SCPS in a June 2 news release.

“We are fortunate for the opportunity to appoint a professional of Dr. Tasker-Mitchell’s caliber to lead our school system. Our decision has been approved by the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Carey Wright, and we look forward to beginning to work with Dr. Tasker-Mitchell this summer," said Board of Education Chairman Bill McInturff.

"Together, we are optimistic about meeting our challenges and helping our students reach their academic potential while readying them for future success. The board is grateful to Dr. Gaddis for his service to our community and we wish him well in his retirement," McInturff added.

The board plans to take formal action on the new superintendent’s contract at its meeting on June 17, the release stated. Tasker Mitchell will then officially begin her duties as superintendent on July 1.

Get to know Superintendent of Schools Ava Tasker-Mitchell

Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell, recently named the next Superintendent of Somerset County Public Schools, will assume duties on July 1, 2024.

Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell, a longtime Anne Arundel County Public Schools employee, was most recently an Instructional Director for Prince George’s County, Maryland, Public Schools/Assistant Superintendent of Schools. She has over 20 years of experience as a public school educator in Maryland, with most of her tenure being in the Anne Arundel County Public School System, said SCPS in a May 24 news release.

Dr. Tasker-Mitchell has held multiple educational positions, including: Executive Director of Teaching and Learning in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Schools/Executive Director of Principal Support in Baltimore City Public Schools, as well as principal, assistant principal and teacher in the Anne Arundel County Public School System.

In addition, she has worked in rural, suburban and urban school districts, with a focus on improving outcomes for students, teachers and families. Her focus on leadership, teaching, learning and data earned her recognition from the Maryland State Department of Education for increasing student performance, the release stated.Dr. Tasker-Mitchell is no stranger to the Maryland Eastern Shore, and acquired most of her education there to cultivate her love of learning. She earned her Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Towson University and her two undergraduate degrees, a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, from Salisbury University.

Dr. Tasker-Mitchell was also selected to participate in Harvard University’s Public Educator Leadership Program, AASA’s (American Association of School Administrators) Superintendent Academy and Maryland’s Inaugural Superintendent’s Academy. The next Superintendent of SCPS is an exercise enthusiast who said she loves the outdoors and riding her motorcycle.

