Somerset County man charged in rape and sexual abuse of a minor

A Somerset County man has been arrested and charged in the rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

Nathaniel Edsel Suttle, 21, of Princess Anne, was arrested on May 31 following an investigation by Somerset County Sheriff's Office. Suttle was charged with second degree rape, third and fourth degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor - continuing course of conduct, second degree assault and reckless endangerment.

According to the Sheriff's Office's investigation, Suttle's alleged abuse of a minor began in January of 2024 and continued through April of that year. Suttle was held without bond, and the investigation is ongoing, with the belief that these acts were performed against the victim numerous times.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with any information pertinent to this investigation to get in touch with Cpl. Fontaine of the SCSO CID unit at 410-651-9225.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Princess Anne, Maryland, man charged with rape, sex abuse of a minor