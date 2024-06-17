Somerset County man charged with criminal homicide

SOMERSET, Pa. – Travis Scott Shearer, 32, of Friedens, was charged Saturday with criminal homicide after calling 911 and reporting he shot his brother with a crossbow.

According to the criminal complaint written by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Matthew Montag, the homicide occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday at a one-story residence at 542 Cider Mill Road, Somerset Township.

Shearer called Somerset County 911, asked for help and was crying. He told 911 dispatchers his brother, Eric Miller, was attacking him, and he shot him with a crossbow. Shearer asked his brother to stop and leave, but he wouldn't, the complaint said.

Shearer told 911 that he shot him in the chest. Miller was on the sidewalk and not moving. During the call, Shearer said they went to a bar. Miller wanted to go to another bar after that, but Shearer did not, which started an argument.

"They got to the house and Miller 'went nuts,' " the complaint said Shearer related to 911 dispatchers. "Shearer offered that his Rng camera should have everything. Throughout the call, Shearer stated, "I'm sorry," multiple times.

Troop A, Somerset, and Troop T, Somerset, patrol units were dispatched to the scene.

Troopers Steve Ledwich and Jeremy Lischak were the first to arrive.

"Ledwich explained that Shearer was lying on top of Miller sobbing when he arrived," the complaint said.

Ledwich removed Shearer and rolled Miller over. He was deceased.

Ledwich asked whether Shearer used a broadhead or a field tip to shoot Miller.

"Shearer said he did not know, and stated that he got the bow just in case he did this," the complaint said.

Montag and another trooper interviewed Shearer, who said when he got home from work, Miller asked for a ride to Walmart, then Miller wanted to stop for a drink at the bar, where they had several drinks, the complaint said.

While driving home, Miller allegedly told Shearer he wanted to go to another bar. Shearer allegedly said he was going to drop Miller off at the next bar, but did not want to go with him. On the way, Miller sllegedly began to become irate, and Shearer turned the car around to go home.

Miller allegedly then struck Shearer in the face twice. When they arrived at the house, Miller allegedly began choking Shearer and they rolled on the ground. Shearer got away, and Miller allegedly chased him around the car. Shearer ran into the house, and got his crossbow from his bedroom, the complaint said of information from interviews with Shearer.

According to the complaint, Shearer said that after running into the house, he retrieved the crossbow from a dresser, loaded it and returned to the doorway.

"Miller was standing in the driveway and charged at Shearer. When Miller got to the top of the porch steps, Shearer shot him, then retrieved his cellphone from the vehicle and called 911," the complaint said of information from Shearer.

Ring camera video footage of the confrontation in the driveway showed Shearer shouting at Miller and walking away from him, the complaint said.

"Miller is yelling back at Shearer," the complaint said. "Shearer is seen walking away from Miller toward the house. Shearer and Miller are yelling at each other. At the end of that video, Shearer is standing on the porch and Miller is standing on the sidewalk at the bottom of the steps with his hands on his hips."

The next video, about five minutes later, shows Shearer walking off the porch to his vehicle parked in the driveway to retrieve his phone. Miller has already been shot by Shearer at that time, the complaint said.

"Based on video footage from the scene, it appears as though Miller is not actively pursuing Shearer during the confrontation," the complaint said. "Shearer is able to walk away from Miller into the safety of the residence."

A preliminary arraignment was held Saturday before Judge Scott A. Walker, according to court documents. Shearer is housed at Somerset County Jail and has been denied bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. June 25 before Walker.