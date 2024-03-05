Somerset County lottery player wins $50K playing Powerball

A lottery player in Somerset County won $50,000 in the Monday, Feb. 26 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the QuickChek #76 in Bound Brook, 461 Union Ave. The winning numbers were 24, 29, 42, 51 and 54. The Red Powerball number was 16.

Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26. Drawings are broadcast live at 10:59 pm ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Powerball $50K winning ticket sold in Somerset County