Somerset County lottery player wins $50K playing Powerball

A lottery player in Somerset County won $50,000 in the Saturday, March 23, Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Tex's Liquor Store in Branchburg, 1157 Route 202. The winning numbers were: 6, 23, 25, 34 and 51. The Red Powerball number was 3.

Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26. Drawings are broadcast live at 10:59 pm ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Powerball $50K winning ticket sold in Somerset County