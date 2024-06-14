Somerset County Jail: Ongoing police investigation of staff/inmate assaults

Somerset Borough Police Department is looking into an alleged assault at the Somerset County Jail where an inmate was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for fractures.

"We are currently investigating assault-related matters that occurred at the Somerset County Jail on June 7," said Acting Police Chief Rich Appel.

"The incident included a number of inmates, as well as jail staff," he said in a telephone interview Friday.

"We are working closely with jail officials, as well as those involved and the Somerset County District Attorney," Appel said. "One of the inmates is being medically treated for his injuries.

"We aren't releasing further information at this time."

Deputy Warden David Krause confirmed Friday there was an incident in the facility last week now being investigated by the Somerset Borough Police Department. He could not comment on any details including if the correctional officers involved have been suspended, he said.

As for the police, "We are viewing video footage of the incident. We aren't releasing further information at this time," Appel said.

The investigation could take weeks, officials said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset Co. Jail: Police conduct investigation staff/inmate assaults