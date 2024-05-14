Somerset County to honor 15 first responders for heroic acts in three communities

SOMERSET COUNTY - At about 10 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023, Green Brook police were looking for three people, including one person who allegedly tried to steal a man's vehicle and wallet at gunpoint before the man was struck in the face with the gun and kicked in the head.

The victim reported the suspects had fled in a white U-Haul pickup truck that had been spotted traveling east on Route 22.

Green Brook police were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Route 22 and King George Road.

Four Green Brook officers conducted a stop of the vehicle and were able to take the three suspects into custody without anyone being injured, while also recovering a black 9mm handgun and the victim's belongings.

For their efforts, Green Brook Police Sgt. Christopher Dill and Officers Michael Kula, Andrew Perez and Matthew Torbik will receive valor awards from the 200 Club of Somerset County during the organization's May 15 awards ceremony at The Palace at Somerset Park in Franklin.

Patrick Colligan, president of the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association who began his law enforcement career in 1992 as a member of the Franklin Township Police Department, is scheduled to be the guest speaker.

The 200 Club of Somerset County is one of 19 clubs in New Jersey and one of about 92 nationwide that offer financial assistance to the families of first responders who lose their lives in the line of duty.

"We are honored to pay tribute to the courageous men and women who serve in law enforcement, fire departments and rescue squads who went above and beyond their call of duty," Joseph Antico, 200 Club of Somerset County president, wrote in the event program. "Thank you to our dedicated police, fire and emergency personnel for their unwavering vigilance in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community."

The organization also provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors whose parents serve as first responders.

Also receiving valor awards this year are Fire Chief Richard Crater of the Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #2 Station 37, Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Buckley of the Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #2 Station 37, Hillsborough Township Fire Marshal David Foelsch, Neshanic Volunteer Fire Company Firefighter Frank Magrosky and Hillsborough Township Fire Commissioner Nicholas Patullo.

They are being recognized for a Jan. 22, 2022 incident when a car crashed into the South Branch of the Raritan River with people possibly trapped.

After discovering the vehicle upside down and submerged in the river, the five firefighters along with Hillsborough Police Officer Richard Tichenor jumped into the 30-degree water without protective gear.

They forced open the driver's side door where the driver, a woman, was hanging upside down and unconscious. They removed her from the vehicle and brought her to the riverbank where she was resuscitated by the EMS crew.

Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Lt. Brad Caruso, Ex-Chief Matthew Fedun, Lt. Patrick King, Capt. Ricky Puleio Jr. and Firefighters Kevin Kolodziej and Joseph Olenick also are receiving valor awards.

During the heavy rains and flooding on Dec. 18, 2023, water rescue swimmers with the Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1 received a report around 10:51 a.m. of a vehicle stuck in the water with one occupant trapped in the water. The vehicle was swept off the road with only the roof visible from County Route 533.

Caruso, King, Olenick and Kolodziej jumped into Special Services 45, a military truck converted for high water rescue, which was driven by Fedun to enter the fast-moving water and approached the vehicle.

Caruso removed a vehicle window and found a man trapped with water up to his chest and rising. The man was removed from the vehicle and into Special Services 45, saving his life.

In the January 2023 Green Brook incident, Dill, Perez, Kula and Torbik responded to Mountain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. When they arrived the victim told them he was leaving a tattoo parlor across the street when he was confronted by three suspects as he went to his car.

One suspect had a black handgun and demanded his keys and wallet, but the victim refused and was pistol whipped in the face.

The victim was able to flee with the suspect chasing him, and then catching him and kicking him in the head before the suspect started fumbling with the handgun. The victim ran to a home and called 911.

The officers then were able to stop the getaway vehicle and took the three suspects into custody.

One of the suspects has been charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree crime, along with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a firearm. A second person was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Last October one of the suspects was found guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison, according to police.

