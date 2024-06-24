Somerset County home sales for the week of June 23, 2024

Basking Ridge

  • 1043 Ricky Drive. $610,000.

  • 15 Chimney Ash Farm Road. $1,310,000.

  • 3201 Hemlock Place. $450,000.

  • 92 W Oak St. $655,000.

  • 27 Maple Run #1. $645,000.

  • 283 Crabtree Court #19. $530,000.

  • 388 Potomac Drive #4. $445,000.

Bedminster

  • 52 Tansy Court #2852. $341,000.

  • 7 Dorset Lane #16107. $585,000.

Belle Mead

  • 10 Adams Drive. $999,500.

  • 123 Rip Van Dam Court. $575,000.

  • 137 Belle Glades Lane. $1,475,000.

  • 15 Marian Drive. $602,000.

Bernardsville

  • 22 Hillside Ave. $945,000.

  • 250 Brook Hollow Lane #3. $2,085,000.

  • 45 Ann St. $665,000.

  • 53 Tower Mountain Drive. $1,150,000.

  • 58 Center St. $1,050,000.

  • 63 Old Army Road. $1,135,000.

  • 7 Center St. $715,000.

  • 9 Bodnar St. $575,000.

Bound Brook

  • 286 Metape Circle S. $591,000.

  • 304 Stratford Place. $340,000.

Branchburg

  • 1024 Hillcrest Drive. $955,000.

  • 149 River Road. $615,000.

  • 6 Meadow View Court. $1,245,000.

  • 812 Devon Lane. $1,236,000.

  • 853 Princeton Court. $730,000.

  • 86 Bernard St. $450,000.

Bridgewater

  • 230 Marcia Way. $750,000.

  • 3205 Pinhorn Drive. $450,000.

  • 763 Byrd Ave. $661,000.

  • 86 Leghorn Ave. $760,000.

Far Hills

  • 39 Branch Road. $2,400,000.

Flagtown

  • 17 Fourth St. $200,000.

Franklin Park

  • 45 Amethyst Way #E3. $350,000.

  • 51 Rachel Court #D1. $365,000.

  • 56 Daniel Drive #E. $435,000.

  • 95 Chelsea Court #F. $470,000.

Green Brook

  • 218 3rd St. $465,000.

Hillsborough

  • 1236 Orchard Drive. $675,000.

  • 1274 Millstone River Road. $520,000.

  • 13 Horseshoe Drive. $1,360,000.

  • 1728 Millstone River Road. $975,000.

  • 2 Polhemus Drive. $840,000.

  • 215 Ann St. $467,000.

  • 34 Francis Drive. $950,000.

  • 840 Amwell Road. $1,175,000.

  • 87 Norton Road. $780,398.

  • 124 Bluebird Drive #2c. $460,000.

  • 528 Andria Ave. #246. $260,000.

Manville

  • 1019 Huff Ave. $450,000.

  • 709 Huff Ave. $145,000.

North Plainfield

  • 10 Deforest Ave. $600,000.

  • 2 Almont Place #4. $530,000.

  • 330 Hillman Place. $575,000.

  • 704 Greenbrook Road. $214,953.

Raritan Borough

  • 1014 Colby Ave. $542,000.

  • 107 Brentwood Road. $489,000.

Skillman

  • 128 Bedens Brook Road. $1,750,000.

  • 6o Dublin Road. $1,300,000.

  • 7 Pecan Valley Court. $1,660,000.

Somerset

  • 13 Boudinot Lane. $905,000.

  • 139 Coburn Lane. $465,000.

  • 149 Emerson Road. $606,000.

  • 20 Concord Drive. $685,000.

Somerville

  • 120 Washington Place. $440,000.

  • 20 Codington Place. $621,000.

  • 6 Santoro Court. $1,285,000.

Warren

  • 14 9th St. $352,000.

  • 29 Lara Place. $51,117.

  • 69 Mountain Ave. $1,350,000.

Watchung

  • 105 Scott Drive. $1,400,000.

  • 70 Nottingham Drive. $1,200,000.

