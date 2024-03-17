Somerset County fire sparked by tractor causes $1 million in damage to barn

A barn fire that broke out late Friday night in Westover caused $1 million dollars in damage. Here's what we know happened.

Fifty-seven firefighters battle Somerset county barn fire

The fire broke out at about 10:51 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the James Nelson Farm at 9773 Stewart Neck Road in an agricultural storage building. No injuries were reported, but the blaze caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

This barn fire that broke out at the James Nelson Farm in Westover caused $1 million in damage.

The Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding department, and 57 firefighters spent three hours battling the blaze.

The fire started in a tractor located beside the barn. The owner attempted to extinguish the flames with a portable fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful, and the fire spread to the storage building and eventually several other pieces of farm equipment vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Barn fire causes $1 million in damage in Somerset County