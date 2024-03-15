Somerset commissioners talk economic opportunities, obstacles at State of the County

Mar. 15—SOMERSET, Pa. — The Somerset County commissioners said Thursday that a plan for the path of the final four-lane stretch of U.S. Route 219 to Interstate 68 could be announced this spring, with a public hearing to follow so that people can have their say about the route.

Commissioners Brian Fochtman, Irv Kimmel Jr. and Pamela Tokar-Ickes briefed a crowd on the expected unveiling of the proposed four-lane highway, as well as other opportunities and obstacles to the county's economic development, during a 2024 State of the County public address at Oakhurst Grille & Event Center.

In the face of downturns in the coal industry that have resulted in job losses and adverse impacts on local businesses, Somerset County must diversify its economy, Tokar-Ickes said.

The county won a nationwide competition late last year to receive support for diversifying its economy through the Building Resilient Economies in Coal Communities Action Challenge.

The program is operated by the National Association of Counties Research Foundation in partnership with the West Virginia Community Development Hub, Community Builders and EntreWorks Consulting.

As one of fewer than 10 counties in the nation that have been accepted for the challenge, Somerset County will receive technical assistance over the year to develop strategies for attracting new companies and retaining existing companies to offset losses in the coal industry.

After relaying updates, the commissioners took questions and comments from the crowd. Population, workforce and housing were among the themes that emerged.

Rockwood Area School District Superintendent Mark Bower said his district had an enrollment 20 years ago of about 900. It has decreased to fewer than 500, he said. He attributed the decline to scarce housing for average families.

"There are $1 million homes, and then there are hunting camps, but two-income families can't find affordable housing in the school district," he said. "That's our greatest challenge."

John Eddy, of the Hidden Valley Homeowners' Association, said the needs of older residents should not be lost amid efforts to retain and attract younger people. Often, those needs involve emergency medical help, which is becoming more scarce, he said.

He lauded the county's new investment in 911 communications, but emergency medical services and ambulances are dwindling across rural Somerset County, he said.

Kimmel said he sees how the shortage of EMTs and paramedics is affecting the county, as some municipalities are on the verge of ending ambulance services.

Although the county dispatches emergency services, the responsibility for providing those services stems from local municipalities.

The commissioners said a solution isn't clear, but added that state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, is working on legislation that would allow the development of a municipal authority that could institute a tax to be distributed across municipalities for emergency medical services.