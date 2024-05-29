Somerset Co. Search and Rescue Team out again: Don't hide from a dog named Karma

CONEMAUGH TWP. — The Somerset Search and Rescue Team did not have time to put into play its high-tech drone.

Karma was ready. It took about five minutes.

The Belgian Malinois found the man in a heavily wooded area hiding behind a tree, the team's vice president, Jon Zimmers, said this week.

"She found him almost immediately," Zimmers said.

Not bad for a 2-year-old dog certified about seven months ago to track by scent.

The team that is an entity of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office has been busy.

Over the past three months, the team has been called out five times. In the past week alone, the team's ground crew rescued an 82-year-old woman who had wandered into the woods, slipped and fell down a rocky embankment, but was not hurt. Then on Memorial Day, the team was called to assist the Conemaugh Township Police Department in finding a man who reportedly was trespassing.

The search

It was 11:30 the evening of Memorial Day. The man was someplace where he was not supposed to be. He fled into a heavily wooded area.

While in the woods, for some unknown reason, the man took off his pants and kept running. The pants were all Karma needed to get his scent. She located him immediately, Zimmers said.

To date, no charges have been filed.

The dog and the handler

Susan Dively went to a breeder outside of Pittsburgh and brought the 8-week-old puppy home.

It was karma, otherwise predetermined, she would "fall in love" with the puppy that was initially supposed to be her husband's dog. Dan Dively, who is chief of the search and rescue team, a firefighter, arms instructor and farmer, to name a few things, wanted the puppy.

Susan told him that breed of dog would not have the attention of a working dog. He still wanted the puppy, so she volunteered to go get her.

After bringing her home, the puppy and Susan slept together in the recliner for the first few days. Anyone can guess that bonding was the result.

Now, although Susan did not say, the Belgium Malinois, which resembles a German Shephard with a black face, is approaching 85 pounds and the recliner option is no longer an option.

"She ended up being my dog," Susan said. She ended up with the name, Karma.

"She is a lot like me. She is very serious. No nonsense," Susan said.

There are four dogs in the Dively household. Susan has two dogs. Both are at some level in training. Both are the same breed. One male and the other is Karma.

Karma has a lot of energy and acres to run it off, her handler said. Susan's father plays "the rabbit" often by running and hiding in the nearby woods allowing Karma and his daughter to practice sense training by finding him.

Karma has already been out "quite a few times" as the K-9 in the team's search and rescue endeavors. She found a runaway boy. It was dark and when he saw Karma he ran right to the police officers who were part of the search.

Later, he told Susan that he was "scared" when he saw Karma coming.

The dog's search mode is when she finds the person she is looking for she boops the person with her nose (a sign of affection or maybe a "gotcha" thing) and then turns and runs back to Susan.

"She comes back to me because she knows she is going to get a treat. She wants her ball," she said.

And that dog is fast.

"I do a lot of running and walking fast" when out with Karma, Susan said.

When the team was looking for the person in Conemaugh Township woods on Monday, one could often hear, "Do not lose her" coming from team members.

Last year, Karma achieved level one and level two training by the canine leader out of the state of Indiana who travels to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, to train for Somerset Search and Rescue Team. Susan hopes to see Karma reach level three this year.

The search and rescue team

The team, a nonprofit group, has at its disposal, horses, drones, ground searchers and trained K-9 dogs. The team exists from funds obtained through fundraising, individual donations and grants. Members are all volunteers.

For the team to join an endeavor, it needs to be asked for help. That is what they are all about, according to Zimmers.

David Leake, president of the search and rescue team, said, "We ask that if any agency in the county has a situation involving a lost person, that our team be requested so we can come help."

