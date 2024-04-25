Somerset Borough police Chief Randy Cox retires

Apr. 25—SOMERSET, Pa. — Somerset Borough police Chief Randy Cox, 67, has retired earlier than planned as he receives treatment for cancer.

Cox said he planned to retire in June.

"Then I got the diagnosis in February and it just kind of hastened the timetable, since I haven't returned to work after receiving the diagnosis," he said in a phone interview.

With Cox's retirement, Sgt. Richard Appel was sworn in Monday as acting chief of police by Somerset Borough Mayor Fred Rosemeyer during the borough council's monthly meeting.

Cox, as chief of Ligonier Borough at the time, was one of the external law enforcement members sitting on the interview board when Appel was seeking a full-time post with Somerset Borough in 2003.

The following year, Cox was hired as Somerset Borough chief.

"I've known him for 20 years," Appel said. "I immediately knew he was a skilled law enforcement executive, and the teaching and passing on of knowledge to others means a great deal to him. He's constantly there to share his experiences, provide support and offer advice."

Appel said Cox is his most valued friend and mentor.

"Like he is known to do, he is waging a courageous battle against cancer at this point, and is disciplined and determined to better his health — that's the way he's systematically approaching this, attacking it like a problem that he faced as a chief and personally, as a friend. That effort is just known when it comes to him."

Cox has spent nearly 47 years as a police officer, starting in 1977 with Seven Springs Borough, Somerset County. He took a job with the Ligonier Borough Police Department in 1981, where he subsequently became police chief in 1990.

Cox assumed the position of chief of the Somerset Borough Police Department nearly 20 years ago on Aug. 9, 2004.

He said the cancer treatments have been effective.

"I think I'm doing very well. The treatment has been encouraging," he said. "I'm seeing some side effects from the treatment, but not nearly the severity or duration that it could possibly be."

Looking back on his career, he said it was difficult to encapsulate the most rewarding and challenging aspects.

"Even as a kid I always wanted to be a cop, and I was able to become one, and because I've worked on the municipal scene for all those years, as a chief, I was able to do it the way I envisioned was the best way to do it," he said.

Cox is a graduate of the 204th Session of the FBI National Academy. In addition to his duties in Somerset, he has served as an instructor with the Westmoreland County Community College Police Academy, an adjunct instructor at Penn State Fayette, and an assessor for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

"I'm hoping I'll still be able to teach in the police academies," he said. "I've been teaching since 2001. I've worked hard, worked a long time, so I have no reservation about taking things easy, at least for a while."

Rosemeyer said the leadership of Cox will be missed.

"He is very much involved in community policing," Rosemeyer said. "His officers are trained in areas that a lot of borough officers are not trained for, including mental health. That's because of Randy. And by law, police must be yearly tested with their weapon at a gun range; Randy makes sure his officers are tested twice a year. It's an added expense, but it shows his commitment."

Rosemeyer said Appel, whom he recommended to the council as acting chief, is "an excellent leader."

"He has extreme high integrity, and he has a great respect for human dignity," Rosemeyer said. "He will be fair in issuing justice. We are very lucky."