Someone should have told Joe no, and the former President the same

First, let me say that I am an old guy, and someone who has been observing politics and politicians for a long time. And although some might think that I am being an ageist right now, I am not. I am just saying that there comes a time when us older guys should become mentors and resources for the younger generation that is going to inherit the mantle of leading the country.

Several months ago, I wrote a column about Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died in office, stating that said she had stayed in office too long, which she did. But she is not the only one. There are quite a few more of these current leaders who should consider going home and passing the torch to a new generation of leaders.

Senators like Mitch McConnel, Bernie Sanders, Pat Leahy, and Chuck Grassley, who is approaching ninety years of age, have evidently become addicted to the power of being a U. S. Senator.

This malady seems to have infected President Biden, along with former President, and election denier, Donald Trump. They also have become consumed with power. have also become. To be honest with you, it is more than a thirst for power, it is just plain down selfishness on all of their parts.

One of the most tragic examples of someone staying too long in their position in Washington, was the tenure of much-loved Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who knew she was dying, but refused to leave her job. Her decision to remain on the bench had a major impact on the justice system and the composition of the Supreme Court. And not necessarily for the good.

The truth is that former President Trump, who will be seventy-eight in a few days, does not project his age, at least not like President Biden, who walks, talks, and projects someone who is ready for the rocking chair on the porch.

He just seems tired, which is understandable for someone who has had the last rites spoken over him when he was a young man. He has been on the public dole all his life. He just should not have run for a second term, and that is becoming clearer every day.

As I said, former President Trump doesn’t act his age in many ways, including acting like a petulant child when he doesn’t get his way. The problem for President Biden is that people see him as old, and feeble. Not so much for former President Trump, and that is a real problem for the Biden campaign.

President Biden's tenure as President of the United States has seen significant achievements and steady leadership through tumultuous times, although it doesn’t appear to be benefitting from that leadership.

Then there is former President Trump, who has been caught on camera forgetting what he meant to say and having memory lapses that have been well documented. Some of the people around him have seen a significant decline in his mental acuity and sharpness, which is common or someone who is approaching eighty years of age. But he still looks more energetic than President Biden.

It is increasingly clear that both President Biden and his perennial opponent, former President Donald Trump, should step aside to allow a new generation of leaders to guide the nation forward. While Biden has done commendable work, his continuation in office may not be in the best interest of the country.

The same holds true for former President Trump, but for different reasons, which include the fact that he is a convicted felon, and a twice-impeached president. But he seems to be determined to be president again. They both should go home and enjoy the rest of their lives.

Joe Biden's presidency has brought stability and progress in various areas, including economic recovery, international diplomacy, and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestically, his policies have aimed at creating jobs, improving healthcare, and addressing climate change, but President Biden himself acknowledged during his campaign that he would be a bridge to a new generation of leaders, which he should have done.

Instead of stepping down after the midterm elections, he chose to stay, which has raised concerns about his age and capacity to continue effectively leading the nation. His demeanor and performance have sometimes suggested that he might be better suited to a role outside the presidency, mentoring and guiding younger politicians rather than being the face of the nation.

He should have done what he said he was going to do, but now it is too late, and I fear the country will suffer because of his decision. The Democratic Party bears significant responsibility for not encouraging Biden to step aside at the right time.

While loyalty and respect for his service are understandable, the party's reluctance to transition to new leadership has left it with a candidate who appears increasingly out of touch and fatigued. This situation risks alienating voters who are looking for dynamic and energetic leadership, and it jeopardizes the party’s chances in the upcoming election.

On the other side of the political spectrum, former President Donald Trump’s potential return to the presidency is equally troubling. The former President, who faces multiple federal and state charges and has been impeached twice, remains a polarizing figure.

His presidency was marked by deep divisions, contentious policies, and a departure from many traditional norms of governance. Despite these issues, he retains a substantial and fervent support base, making his candidacy a powerful force in American politics.

The prospect of a Trump presidency amidst his legal troubles and contentious past raises significant concerns about the direction of the country. It would be a historic and controversial development to have a convicted felon in the White House, likely exacerbating the nation’s existing divisions and undermining the rule of law.

The United States stands at a crossroads where fresh perspectives and new leadership are desperately needed. Both Biden and Trump have played pivotal roles in shaping the current political landscape, but it is time for them to pass the torch. Younger leaders can bring innovative solutions, renewed energy, and a forward-looking vision that reflects the aspirations of a new generation. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Someone should have told Joe no, and the former President the same