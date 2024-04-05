Was someone rude when you called about a ticket in Providence? How an audit uncovered the problem.

PROVIDENCE – A recently filed audit of Providence Municipal Court found an array of headaches for constituents dealing with traffic tickets, apparently caused by employees of a customer-service vendor presenting themselves as city staff.

The December 2023 audit, which was filed with the city clerk in late February 2024, examined an online payment ticket system known as eTIMS, which is operated by a company called Conduent. The company is based in New Jersey, and the city interacts with it via a Boston office.

Numerous technical issues with the software were uncovered, though among the most unique problems was eTIMS customer service staff falsely claiming to residents that they worked as City of Providence employees. According to the audit, customer service representatives became notorious for arguing with callers, offering legal guidance and, in one case, asking an individual for medical records after they missed a court date.

Court administrator pretended to be resident, got an earful

Municipal Court Administrator Elisabeth Bettis recalled hearing about the problems after she assumed her role last July.

"When I started, we had been receiving complaints from people coming to the window and saying, 'I just got off the phone with someone and they were really rude,'" Bettis said.

So Bettis called the 1-800 number for the third party customer service line, pretended to have a ticket and found that the person on the other end was curt, claimed to work for the city, wouldn't transfer Bettis to a supervisor and would not provide a city email address – something the representative would have provided if they were actually employed by Providence.

"She was very combative with me, and said, 'I don’t have a supervisor. You can leave a voicemail,'" Bettis said.

Bettis also had to address the constituent who said customer service asked her for medical records just so that she could obtain a new court date.

"I said, 'Ma'am, we would never ask you to do that. I apologize if you were given that information,'" Bettis said of the exchange.

More: Kids as translators? Non-English speakers lack trained interpreters in RI's local courts

What has changed since the audit?

Now, the court has ended its use of the Conduent call center and handles all constituent calls through the clerk's office. Initially, use of the customer service line was meant to take some stress off city employees, Bettis said, but the court offers extended hours to help constituents at their convenience.

Conduent, for its part, doesn't accept everything in the audit as fact.

"Conduent no longer handles customer service for the Providence program, and we do not agree with some of the audit report," the company said in a statement. "We always strive to meet the needs of our clients and their customers in accordance with established best practices. That said, with continuous improvement at the forefront of all we do, we take seriously any complaints and work closely with our clients to address them. Conduent continues to work collaboratively with the city, and we are proud to contribute to its public safety efforts."

Bettis said other issues presented in the audit have been explained and addressed, and functionality of court operations is being improved through the coming fiscal year.

John Lombardi

Municipal Court Chief Judge John Lombardi said he read the audit last week and thinks the court may need to hire more staff. He knows "there's obviously much more that I need to do," he said.

"We're going to do everything we possibly can to make sure we’re the best court in the state," Lombardi said. "Not second. Not third. I want to be number one."

With reports from Journal Staff Writer Kathy Gregg.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Municipal Court audit finds rude customer service representatives