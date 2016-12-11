Someone keeps photoshopping Trump's face on the Queen and it's terrifying

Why do people do the things they do? It's a question that has plagued mankind for ages.

And, now, the question is being asked after seeing a new set of terrifying photoshops that seamlessly paste Donald Trump's face on the body of England's Queen Elizabeth.

Shared across social media by the user OGTrumpQueen, the images first cropped up months ago, but have slowly built steam and seeped into our nightmares.

The creator of these images straight from the depths of hell, graphic designer Michal Krauthamer, said, "It's not about politics. It's about the magic of Photoshop and making you laugh."

After digging through his whole archive of such photos here, you may never laugh again.

