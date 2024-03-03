Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Someone Dropped An Oven On A Ferrari F8 Tributo

We’ve seen some bizarrely unfortunate mishaps involving expensive cars, but this is the first time we’ve seen someone drop an oven on a Ferrari. But that’s exactly what happened in China when a commercial pizza oven fell off a forklift and onto the hood of a Ferrari F8 Tributo. It’s the kind of thing that makes you wince and feel bad for the poor forklift operator.

Considering an F8 Tributo starts at $280,000 there’s little doubt the necessary repairs will be expensive. Fortunately, it appears nothing mechanical was damaged by the fall, with the engine thankfully positioned behind the seats, but the front fascia and hood probably didn’t fare so well.

The photo of the accident as well as a short video of the aftermath was posted to Twitter, clearly showing the forklift operator was still sitting there in shock (and probably feeling a fair amount of dread, too). Since this happened in China we’re unsure what kind of consequence the guy might face. After all, they sure love the death penalty there for a variety of offenses.

People were quick to point out several factors could have caused the pizza oven to fall off the forklift. Among them is the forks are touching each other, allowing the load to tip easily. Others pointed out the uneven ground and the fact air tires were being used on the forklift.

We see why the owner would want to take his Ferrari F8 Tributo to work. Not only does the car look like a work of art on wheels, it’s a blast to drive with a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 whipping out 710-horsepower and 568 lb.-ft. of torque. Sadly, like all modern Ferraris it comes with an automatic transmission instead of a proper gated manual, but that’s one of the few drawbacks.

