‘Somebody’s dying’: 911 calls reveal frantic moments after fatal North Jetty shooting

Video above: Residents remain on edge after several Sarasota shootings

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly-released 911 calls reveal what happened in the moments after shots were fired on the North Jetty Beach in Nokomis on Sunday.

“Somebody’s dying over there,” a man on the South Jetty told dispatchers.

Sarasota man charged in shooting that injured Auburn’s Brian Battie, killed brother

Shots rang out during a fight between Franklin Raybon Jr. and Octavius Cummings Jr., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. A 911 caller reported hearing about a dozen shots being fired.

“There was an altercation and then this guy got a gun out and started shooting randomly in front of everyone, kids and stuff,” a frantic caller, who witnessed the shooting, said.

Franklin Roosevelt Raybon Jr. (Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

The caller reported bystanders performing CPR on Cummings, but he died before deputies arrived at the park.

Raybon turned himself in to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He was charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder for allegedly firing at another person, who was not hurt.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.