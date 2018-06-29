Somebody bought $1 million worth of toys for local kids as Toys 'R' Us closed for good

A kind samaritan made the closure of Toys 'R' Us a little easier for the children of North Carolina who don't wanna grow up.

The future youth of America will never know the overwhelming feeling of joy while running through the aisles of the giant toy chain. After filing for bankruptcy in September, more than 700 Toys 'R' Us stores will be closing for good on Friday.

SEE ALSO: Please enjoy this wonderful dog frolicking through a homemade ball pit

An anonymous person purchased $1 million worth of toys from a Toys 'R' Us in Raleigh, North Carolina, local outlet CBS 17 reports. The toys will reportedly be donated to local children, according to employees who work at the store.

Instead of opening the store one last time on Friday, employees spent the day packing up boxes and putting them on a truck for the generous person.

Customers looking to get some last minute deals were greeted with locked doors, though some didn't seem to mind upon hearing the news.

“Oh, that’s so nice. I’m happy to hear that,” Erin Sampson told CBS 17.

“That’s great. I’d like to know who it is,” said Danyel Smith.

It's unclear when or how the purchased toys will be distributed to the kids.