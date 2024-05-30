Solvita Blood Center has critical need for donors

May 29—The Solvita Blood Center is in critically low supply of type O and type B after high hospital usage over the Memorial Day weekend and no blood drives scheduled for Friday.

The Solvita Dayton Center at 349 S. Main St. is encouraging donations by giving the choice of a free Kings Island e-ticket or $15 e-gift card now through Saturday.

Critically low means current inventory is at less than a three-day supply and Solvita cannot fill all hospital orders.

Hospital usage was high over the weekend, with 80 units of blood products used for multiple emergency procedures on May 24 alone, according to the blood center.

The summer travel season also is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. In addition, there were no blood drives May 24, Solvita was closed in observance of Memorial Day, and there are no upcoming blood drives on Friday.

Also, as a BERC member, Solvita was obligated to sent units of type O negative blood to North Texas for tornado victims.

Solvita asks community members to make time to donate or to rescheduled a missed donation as soon as possible.

To save time, use DonorXPress to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at the blood center, which can be found on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.