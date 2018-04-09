Solo: A Star Wars Story's main villain is female

From Digital Spy

Solo: A Star Wars Story will apparently be introducing a new female villain into the franchise.





Little had been known about who Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) would face off against in the prequel until the recent release of some promotional material that tips his adversary as being named Enfys Nest.

Enfys's quarrel with Han will unfold in the film itself, but a French news outlet has described her as "an extremely dangerous marauder [who] has quickly forged an infamous reputation for herself and her gang of pirates – the Cloud Riders" (via TheMarySue).

What we don't know about Enfys Nest is who will be playing her. That alone tips that Lucasfilm wants to keep her identity a secret as part of one of the film's plot twists.

Enfys and the Cloud Riders appeared briefly in the most recent trailer, but their identities were obscured by bulky wardrobe and elaborate masks.

A seemingly throwaway line about Chewbacca's (Joonas Suotamo) age in the new trailer also seems to tip that Solo: A Star Wars Story takes place around 10 years before the events of A New Hope.

That means that, as expected, it's another attempt by Lucasfilm to fill the time gap between George Lucas's prequels and A New Hope's Battle of Yavin.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released on May 24 in the UK and in US cinemas on May 25.

