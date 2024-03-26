Solidarity walk aims to help a Buffalo man get his family out of Gaza

TechCrunch

The New York Stock Exchange said Monday it will immediately suspend trading shares of EV startup Fisker and is moving to take the company off its stock exchange. The exchange said Monday that Fisker's stock is "no longer suitable for listing" because of "abnormally low" price levels. The decision comes a month after Fisker was warned by the NYSE that its stock price had spent 30 days trading below $1, putting it out of compliance with the exchange's rules.