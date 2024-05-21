'Solidarity': All 9 South Dakota Native American tribes endorse Kristi Noem's banishment

All nine South Dakota tribes have officially endorsed the banishment of Gov. Kristi Noem from their lands.

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe's executive council voted Tuesday in favor of banishing the South Dakota governor from their reservation after she made disparaging remarks earlier this year against Native American parents during a town hall in Mitchell, saying their children "have no hope."

She has also continually pushed claims that Mexican drug cartels have a "presence" on South Dakota Indian reservations.

This has placed Flandreau Santee Sioux leaders under pressure by their citizenry to punish Noem for her comments.

Prior to the decision, Tyler Rambeau, executive administrative assistant of the FSST Homeowners Assistance Fund, told the Argus Leader tribal citizens have urged council members to banish Noem.

"A lot of us are really wondering why it's even a question and why we're holding off so long," Rambeau said. "A lot of us are really uncomfortable and upset with that."

The tribe's council office was unusually busy the day of the executive council's meeting. Tribal members sporadically entered the tribe's meeting chambers — open only to Flandreau Santee Sioux citizens — to catch what one attendee described as a "pretty heated discussion," before popping outside for a smoke break amid a morning-long downpour.

An Argus Leader reporter caught executive council members David Ross and Jonathan Schrader Sr. during a 1 p.m. recess. In very brief remarks, Ross and Schrader Sr. said the council remained undecided.

"We'll know later," Ross told the Argus Leader.

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe is the last of the state's Dakota, Lakota, and Nakota tribal governments to endorse Noem's banishment and the eighth to make it official.

"We need to stand in solidarity with our fellow tribes in South Dakota, the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ," Rambeau said. "We do not want to come up on the wrong side of history in this moment."

Yankton Sioux Tribe's Business and Claims Committee voted unanimously May 10 to support Noem's punishment.

However, Courtney Sully, secretary of the Yankton Sioux, said the tribe's general council has yet to adopt an official measure.

The governor initiated her cartel-tribal rhetoric Jan. 31, when she held an emergency joint session during the state's annual legislative session. In an 18-minute speech, Noem described to state lawmakers "the Texas-Mexico border" was under an "invasion" by migrants. She also alleged "the cartels are using our reservations to facilitate the spread of drugs throughout the Midwest."

Noem dialed up the rhetoric in April, when she suggested without evidence tribal leaders are "personally benefiting" from the crime groups in a press release and called on the tribes to "banish the cartels."

On Friday, the second-term governor spent part of a 51-minute press conference in Pierre lamenting the seven prior banishments and continued to emphasize her claim Mexican cartels are using South Dakota's Indian lands as "safe havens" to distribute drugs in the state.

