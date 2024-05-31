Solemnity and joy as Ashland celebrated end of Civil War

Between Ashland’s recent Memorial Day commemoration and upcoming Juneteenth celebration, this seems like an appropriate time to revisit some local Civil War memories and impressions.

When Ashland celebrated the World War I armistice in 1918, memories of a similar moment in 1865 surfaced in the Ashland Press. Looking at old newspapers, the Press recalled how Ashland had responded to the end of the Civil War.

In 1865, when news of General Lee’s surrender broke, the governor of Ohio called for a day of Thanksgiving. Governor Brough announced God “has blessed our armies, and the glorious cause of human freedom,” and he proclaimed Friday April 14 – the anniversary of the fall of Fort Sumter – as a day of thanksgiving and rejoicing.

Following the governor’s suggestion, stores and businesses closed that day, and public services were held in churches in the morning. All discharged soldiers and those home on leave were invited to gather at the town hall to drill in the afternoon in preparation for the evening’s festivities.

Pictured is a photo of the Memorial Day parade on Main Street in Ashland sometime during the early 20th Century from the Ashland County Historical Society collection.

In 1918, they recalled the joy Ashland people felt in 1865. American flags fluttered in the breeze from every house and place of business. Brass bands enlivened the town with patriotic tunes, and someone located some fireworks. The “sky sparkled with myriad rockets” that evening.

For a brief time, Ashland remained in a celebratory mood. Shortly thereafter came the sorrowful news of the death of President Lincoln. His assassination occurred at the very same time as the bonfires and flags and brass bands and prayers of thanksgiving.

The Ashland Union newspaper broke the news in its April 19 edition. The editor described reading the news, saying, “it seemed like some horrid and terrible dream from which we had just been awakened.”

The April 20, 1865, edition of the Ashland Times was outlined in a black border of grief. The paper lamented that “the barbarism of slavery should at last culminate in the striking down of Abraham Lincoln, who of all others at this time was the pride and hope of the American people.”

The Presbyterian church in Ashland held a funeral service for the late president. The pulpit was draped in black, along with a portrait of Lincoln and two American flags. White flowers adorned the sanctuary as the deep tones of the organ reflected the “deep and sad affliction into which the nation has been so suddenly plunged.”

Nevertheless, time passed and Independence Day approached. Local soldiers were returning to Ashland every day. The Fourth of July was celebrated with toasts and music and welcoming home of soldiers. The people listened to readings of the Declaration of Independence, relieved to be once again in a “free country.”

Among the soldiers who returned to Ashland around that time were two of the last Union prisoners to leave Libby prison in Richmond, Virginia. In 1906, Peter Redding wrote a letter to the Ashland Press. He reminded readers that along with Dennis Dove, he himself was a “living relic” of 1865, as they both still lived in Ashland.

Sarah Hootman Kearns

He recalled his last night in Libby prison, as news of the fall of Richmond broke. That night, prisoners sang songs such as “John Brown’s Body” while dreaming of home and loved ones.

The next morning, April 2, 1865, the prisoners marched out of Libby prison. They departed the horrors of prison life, but could not yet leave behind the “creeping things” (presumably bedbugs) in their garments, as Redding clearly recalled 41 years later.

