Soldiers Reassigned After Bringing Women To Hotel During Pence Detail

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to protect Vice President Mike Pence have been removed from their detail after an incident in Colombia, NBC reported.

Sources told NBC that the men were caught on camera bringing women back to their hotel last week without registering them. It is unclear where Pence was at the time. Security video reportedly showed the soldiers bringing the women into a restricted area.

“We are aware of the incident and it is currently under investigation,” a spokesperson for the Department of Defense told HuffPost. “We can confirm that the individuals in question have been re-assigned back to the Army.”

Pence was in Colombia last week as a part of a tour of Latin America, which included a meeting Aug. 13 with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. The U.S. vice president also visited Chile, Argentina and Panama.

In 2012, 11 Secret Service agents were placed on leave after allegedly employing prostitutes while in Colombia for a visit by President Barack Obama.

Officials don’t have any evidence that the women with the soldiers last week were prostitutes. The report didn’t indicate how many soldiers were involved and where the hotel was located.

