Soldiers place flags at Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Memorial Day Weekend is a special time for the nation, especially at Arlington National Cemetery (ANC).

U.S. Army soldiers have placed hundreds of thousands of flags at the base of the headstones at ANC to honor the fallen men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The cemetery is hosting multiple events for the public to pay tribute to the nation’s heroes.

The U.S. Army’s 3d Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, has placed American flags at more than 260,000 headstones, over 7,000 columbarium niche rows and at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

This tradition has taken place every year since The Old Guard’s establishment as the Army’s official ceremonial unit in 1948.

The ceremony today is known as “Flags in” and is not open to the public.

However, the public will have a chance to see the flags once the cemetery opens at 8 a.m. throughout the holiday weekend.

On Sunday, families will get a unique and rare opportunity to place a flower at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Flowers of Remembrance Day.

On Monday, the cemetery will host its 156th National Memorial Day Observance, commemorating members of the U.S. Armed Forces at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Amphitheater.

There will be performances by the U.S. Air Force Band and the U.S. Coast Guard Band, a parade of colors by veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries.

“Although we don’t know every soldier that is on these gravesites, we take it very [personally] that it is somebody else’s son, daughter, father, mother, grandma, grandpa,” said 1st Sgt. Brian Junga with the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Regiment.

“So, when we place these flags, each time we place it – even though it can be 250 [or] 300 flags per soldier – each flag we place has a special moment that we are representing somebody else and doing this,” he said

Those interested in attending the Observance must use the tram from the Welcome Center, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday.

