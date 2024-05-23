Soldiers honor the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — America’s fallen heroes were honored in a big way on Thursday. Each year, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard, places American flags at the headstones of service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

For nine years, Christopher Anderson has participated in the tradition, but this year it hits even closer to home for him.

“There’s a lot to take in. I have fallen comrades,” Anderson said. “My father-in-law is buried in Arlington, who just recently passed last year.”

This is something these soldiers do every year ahead of Memorial Day.

“The cemetery is huge, and you get to see so much. So much is going on. So many soldiers from so many years, the United States Army or any other branch,” Alexa Gordon, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment said.

Soldiers taking part in the ceremony say it’s not only about honoring the past, but also making sure those who gave their lives are never forgotten.

“I look at it and this tells me this could be anybody, right?” Nassim Cordin, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment said.

It takes about 1,500 soldiers to place flags at roughly 260,000 headstones.

It was Cordin’s first year participating, and the soldiers there call it an all-hands-on-deck mission.

“It’s very well planned and organized. You know, everything’s broken down into sections. Everybody knows where they’re going,” Cordin said.

Since 1948, the Old Guard has kept this tradition going.

As a first timer Gordon says being on those hallowed grounds is eye-opening.

“As you come into the cemetery knowing some things, but when you walk out, you realize how big of an impact you are to the unit, to the people who do reside here,” Gordon said.

All flags are removed after Memorial Day before the cemetery is opened to the public.

